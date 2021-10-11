Top Temple Star Enters the Transfer Portal

Photo: Jadan Blue Twitter/@jb5_



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Temple star wide receiver Jadan Blue announced that he is leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal. The Baltimore native becomes the fifth scholarship player to leave the Temple program this season. But unlike other departures, Blue has been a multi-year starter and record setting player for Temple.

Officially Entering The Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/121LDchHec — ✞ 𝑩𝒍𝒖𝒆 ✞ (@jb5__) November 10, 2021

Blue is second all-time in receptions (169) and set the single-season reception record in 2019 with 95-receptions, 1,067-yards, and 4-touchdowns. For his career, Blue has 169-receptions, 1,662-yards, and 10-touchdowns. The former two-start prospect has struggled this year in the lethargic Temple offense amassing 30-receptions for 185-yards and a touchdown. Blue will be immediately available as a graduate transfer for his next program.