Jones Makes 31 Saves, Flyers Down Capitals
11/07/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
In his first two starts, Martin Jones delivered a solid performance. He kept that string going for a third straight game, as the Flyers got the desired result against a divisional opponent.
A pair of second-period goals and 31 saves from Jones were the difference, as the Flyers completed a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
The first period featured no scoring, but both teams did have power-play chances. It was a tight-checking period with limited space for both teams to generate quality chances.
Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 12-6 lead in shots.
The second period followed a similar path as things started to open up. The Capitals got another power play that the Flyers killed off.
Finally, at 11:18, the Flyers finally broke through. Derick Brassard fired a shot high to the glove side of Vitek Vanecek, giving the Flyers the lead.
Less than five minutes later, the Flyers padded the lead. A shot by Rasmus Ristolainen was stopped, but Sean Couturier was able to knock home the rebound to make it 2-0 with 4:16 remaining in the period.
The Flyers padded their shot lead in the second period too, opening up a 26-17 margin.
In the third, the Capitals started to make their push, and did finally break through for a goal at 6:02. Brett Leason was able to get a shot past Jones on a rebound, making it a 2-1 game.
With 6:20 to play, the Flyers faced another late test with a penalty kill. They managed to kill it off, getting several shots on the man-advantage.
The Flyers held off the late push, finishing off the 2-1 win.
In the defeat, Vanecek made 30 saves.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m.
Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Flyers
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Capitals
|0
|0
|1
|1
Scoring Summary
1st Period
- No Scoring
2nd Period
- PHI Derick Brassard (2) (Cam Atkinson, Justin Braun) 11:18
- PHI Sean Couturier (5) (Rasmus Ristolainen, Claude Giroux) 15:44
3rd Period
- WSH Brett Leason (2) (Connor McMichael, John Carlson) 6:02
Game Statistics
|Flyers
|Capitals
|Shots
|32
|32
|Power Plays
|0/1
|0/3
|Hits
|15
|19
|Faceoff %
|52.9%
|47.1%
|Giveaways
|5
|8
|Takeaways
|7
|6
|Blocked Shots
|12
|20
|Penalty Minutes
|6
|2
