MV3: Bryce Harper Win 2021 NL MVP Award

Photo: Philadelphia Phillies/@Phillies



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper won his second NL MVP award edging out Washington’s Juan Soto and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. Harper previously won the award in 2015 as member of the Washington Nationals and is the first Phillie to win the award since Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins won back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

Harper batted .309 with 35 HRs, 84 RBIs, 151 H, 101 R, 13 SB, and a .429 OBP for a Phillies team that fell just short of the postseason. He led the league in doubles (42), slugging (.615), OPS (1.044), and OPS+ (179). In the second half of the season, Harper hit .338 with 20 HR, 50 RBI, 28 2b, 65 BB, with a .476 OBP and 1.188 SLG. Harper added ten outfield assists to one error in the field.

Harper becomes the fifth Phillie to win the NL MVP award, he joins Chuck Klein (1932), Jim Konstanty (1950), Mike Schmidt (1980, 1981, 1986), Howard, and Rollins.

This story will be updated.