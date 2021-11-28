Navy Blows Out Temple in Season Finale

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 2021 season is mercifully over for head coach Rod Carey and the Temple Owls football team. The Owls were on the receiving end of another blowout loss, this one a 38-14 beatdown by the then 2-8 Navy Midshipmen. The loss Owls finished the season losing seven straight games by an average of 34.3 points. The Owls record falls to 3-9 and 1-7 in AAC play. Carey’s record at Temple now sits at a paltry 12-20 and is firmly planted on the coaching hot seat.

Navy used an 11-yard rushing touchdown from running back Carlinos Acie and a 15-yard receiving touchdown by running back Chance Warren to take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter of today's AAC game in South Philadelphia The Owls closed the gap when Ra’Von Bonner scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:30 to go in the half. Navy extended their lead to 10-points thanks to a Bijan Nichols 32-yard field goal with :10 remaining.

The second half was very much a mirror image of the first half. Navy’s Isaac Ruoss capped off an 11-play, 60-yard, 5:22 drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Owls answered with a rushing touchdown of their own right before end of the third quarter when Tayvon Ruley scored from 4-yards out to keep the Owls within 10-points.

But it was not meant to be.