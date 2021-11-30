Penn State DC Brent Pry Officially Named New Virginia Tech Head Coach

Photo: Virginia Tech Football/@HokiesFB By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor Penn State’s coaching staff has taken it’s first hit of the chaotic college football coaching carousel. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry has officially been named as the new head football coach at Virginia Tech. Pry, 51, had been with Penn State since 2014 serving in various defensive roles. He takes over a Virginia Tech program that had a 27-season bowl streak snapped in 2020. This will be Pry’s first head coaching job at any level.

Replacing Pry will not be easy. Under his tutelage, Penn State traditionally ranked in the top ten of overall defense. Co-Defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter could be an in-house option for James Franklin. Current Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson could be an option if Franklin goes outside of the Lasch building. Robinson, a highly thought of recruiter and former Penn State player, is in his fourth-season at A&M. He maybe in the mix for lower level, Group of Five head coaching jobs such as Temple, but a return to Penn State could do wonders for his coaching development and potentially land him at a Power Five program.