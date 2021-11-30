Penn State DC Brent Pry Officially Named New Virginia Tech Head Coach
11/30/2021
Photo: Virginia Tech Football/@HokiesFB
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Penn State’s coaching staff has taken it’s first hit of the chaotic college football coaching carousel. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry has officially been named as the new head football coach at Virginia Tech. Pry, 51, had been with Penn State since 2014 serving in various defensive roles. He takes over a Virginia Tech program that had a 27-season bowl streak snapped in 2020. This will be Pry’s first head coaching job at any level.
