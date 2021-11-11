Phillies Hire Executive from Tampa Bay Rays Organization

The Phillies continue to re-assemble their front office, in the wake of several dismissals heading into the offseason. The Phillies announced on Thursday that they have hired Ani Kilambi to serve in the role of assistant general manager. This position will be responsible for overseeing the research and development division, as well as providing insight into how data is managed in the organization.

Kilambi, just 27 years old, comes to the Phillies from the Tampa Bay Rays organization, where he recently received a promotion to director, decision science. Prior to that role, he served as assistant director of research and development, a role he held since 2018. In total, Kilambi has been with the Rays since 2015.

In the Phillies press release, Phillies general manager Sam Fuld had high praise for Kilambi:

“Ani’s skillset and personality provide us exactly what we were looking for when we started this search,” said Phillies General Manager Sam Fuld. “His critical-thinking, humility, and passion for the game are standout qualities that position him really well for this role. We are delighted to bring him on.”

The Rays have excelled in the areas in which Kilambi worked in recent years.