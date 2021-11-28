Postgame Report: Eagles Offense Musters Just One Drive In Embarrassing Loss To Giants

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half after an absolutely embarrassing showing by Jalen Hurts to lead his team on long drives down the field but then throw two passes directly to defenders at the goal line to ensure the team came away with no points.

Despite a rather good defensive showing, the passing game only experienced a few good plays amidst three interceptions well into the third quarter.

The Eagles maintained their awful showing with the offense managing to fumble the ball away and have three drops in six plays on the final two drives that could have been the winning drives.

The whole game makes you think how easy of a win this would have been had the Birds had anyone even half competent at using their arm to fling a football down the field to someone in the green jerseys.