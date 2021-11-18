Problems on North Broad: Temple Starting QB D’Wan Mathis Leaves the Program

Photo: Temple Football Twitter/@Temple_FB



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

OwlsDaily.com and the Philadelphia Inquirer are reporting that Temple starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis has entered the transfer portal and is no longer part of the program. Mathis enters the portal a day after former running back Iverson Clement alleged mistreatment by head coach Rod Carey and others on staff. He becomes the seventh scholarship player to leave the Temple program since the beginning of the season and the second this week.

Mathis transferred to Temple in the spring after spending two seasons at University of Georgia and was the key recruit to Carey’s recruiting class which heavily dipped into the transfer portal. The majority of those players are no longer with the program.