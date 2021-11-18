Problems on North Broad: Temple Starting QB D’Wan Mathis Leaves the Program

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
11/18/2021

Image 1Photo: Temple Football Twitter/@Temple_FB

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

OwlsDaily.com and the Philadelphia Inquirer are reporting that Temple starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis has entered the transfer portal and is no longer part of the program.  Mathis enters the portal a day after former running back Iverson Clement alleged mistreatment by head coach Rod Carey and others on staff.  He becomes the seventh scholarship player to leave the Temple program since the beginning of the season and the second this week. 

Mathis transferred to Temple in the spring after spending two seasons at University of Georgia and was the key recruit to Carey’s recruiting class which heavily dipped into the transfer portal.  The majority of those players are no longer with the program.  

The former four-star recruit started seven games for the Owls this year but was struggling with an ankle injury since Temple’s season opening loss at Rutgers.  Mathis was 116-for-195 for 1,243-yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.  He also rushed 48-times for 179-yards and a touchdown. 

Mathis will not be eligible to participate at the FBS level next season because he already took advantage of the NCAA’s immediate eligibility rule. 

