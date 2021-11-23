Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Lightning: Game 17 Preview

Report: Phillies and Free Agent Reliever Mychal Givens in Talks

11/23/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Like sands through the hourglass, so is the Phillies quest for back end of the bullpen support.  According to NBC Sports Jim Salisbury, the Phillies have had “substantive” talks with free agent reliever Mychal Givens.

Givens, 31, split 2021 between Cincinnati and Colorado notching a 3.51 ERA, 54 K, 1.373 WHIP in 51-innings.  For his career, Givens has a 3.41 ERA in just under 400 IP but there has been concern over his control the past few seasons.  His walk rate has increased every year since 2017 from 7.9% to 12.5%. 

Givens originally signed a $4.05 million contract with Colorado before being traded to Cincinnati for Case Williams and Noah Davis.  His value is likely to be driven higher by a weaker than normal free agency class for relief pitchers. It was just a few days ago that the Phillies were again tied to former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel.  

Posted by on 11/23/2021 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)