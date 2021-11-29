Report: Phillies Are "Linked" to Free Agent Kris Bryant

The Phillies remain active in the outfielder free agent market. Already linked early Monday to outfielder Nick Castellanos, the Phillies have been linked to two additional All Stars. The Phillies seek to fill both left field and center field in their outfield.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Phillies are linked to outfielder/infielder Kris Bryant:

The #Mariners and #Phillies are among the teams I’ve heard linked to Kris Bryant in the last several days. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2021

Bryant's versatility could help the Phillies at a few positions.

Bryant is a former National League MVP, and a well-known friend of Philadelphia's own MVP, Bryce Harper. A 2021 National League All-Star, Bryant batted .265 with 25 home runs and 73 runs batted in, while managing an .835 OPS.

Bryant has mostly been a third baseman in his career, but is a versatile defender. In 2021 alone Bryant played third base, left field, center field, third base, first base, and even made an appearance at shortstop after an injury forced teammate Nico Horner out of a game.

With a designated hitter believed to be coming to the National League, Bryant would give the Phillies many options.

Since Bryant was traded during the 2021 season, the Phillies would not need to surrender a draft pick to sign Bryant. As Dave Dombrowski works to improve the Phillies farm system, they may wish to retain as many draft picks as possible. So Bryant would only cost money. Would the Phillies spend what it takes?