Report: Phillies Interested in Free Agents Marte, Loup

Free agency is underway in Major League Baseball. And while there have not been any major signings yet, we are starting to hear of some player interest, particularly as the general manager meetings are concluding and now that the matter of qualifying offers are settled. The Phillies reportedly are interested in upgrading their bullpen and outfield.

Jon Heyman of MLB.com noted that the Phillies are among teams interested in free agent outfielder Starling Marte:

Phillies are interested in Starling Marte, the top CF on the market. Many in on him but this is one of the better fits. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2021

There are a few reasons why this is one of the "better fits" for Marte.

The first is that the Phillies have money. The Phillies declined options both on left fielder Andrew McCutchen and center fielder Odubel Herrera. Including $5.5 million in buyouts paid to McCutchen and Herrera in 2021, the Phillies spent $30.5 million on the duo in 2021. MLB Trade Rumors projects a four-year, $80 million contract for Marte. Marte is 33 years old, however, and maybe the Phillies could get a shorter deal with more money.

Another reason he is a fit on the Phillies is that the Phillies (or any other team, for that matter) would not need to forfeit a draft pick to make the signing. Marte was traded to the Oakland Athletics mid-season, making him ineligible for a qualifying offer. While it's true any team would have to forfeit a draft pick for Marte, the Phillies in particular will likely continue to put added emphasis on retaining draft picks.

Marte could bat at the top of the Phillies lineup.

The Phillies also are reportedly interested in a reunion with left-handed reliever Aaron Loup:

Mets and Phillies are among many teams talking to Aaron Loup. Unique lefty had monster year in Queens, posting 0.95 ERA. Could be one of the better players to go quick. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2021

Loup's 2021 was easily his best season in the major leagues.

The Phillies traded for Loup in 2018 at the non-waiver trade deadline. He was having a fine season with the Blue Jays that season, but never really did much with the Phillies. Just about two weeks later, Loup was placed on the disabled list with an elbow strain. He returned in late September but got just six outs over five appearances down the stretch.

Bullpen and center field were two obvious places on the roster that the Phillies needed help, so finding these names on their interest list is not a surprise. However, the Phillies will have to fill many holes before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater in February.