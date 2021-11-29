Rod Carey Out as Temple Football Coach

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna is reporting that Temple has fired head football coach Rod Carey after three blowout riddled season on North Broad Street. The Owls closed out a tumultuous 3-9 season with 38-14 loss this past weekend to Navy.

Carey compiled a 12-20 record in his three-seasons at Temple, eight of those wins came in his first season as the Owls coach. Temple was 4-15 over the past two seasons with all but one loss by two touchdowns or more. The Owls had made four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015-2019.