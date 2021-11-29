Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Jack Driscoll Done for the Year

Sirianni: Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders Dealing with Injuries

11/29/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the bearer of bad news on Monday afternoon.  The first-year coach revealed that offensive lineman Jack Driscoll was placed back  injured reserve ending his season.  He also revealed Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders were dealing with injuries and their status for Sunday at the Jets will be updated on Wednesday.

Sanders is dealing with an ankle injury according to Sirianni but is likely to be able to play on Sunday against the Jets.  He carried nine times for 64-yards against the Giants on Sunday.  His absence was notable late in the fourth-quarter when the Eagles were forced to lean heavily on Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. Sanders just recently came off of injured reserve.

Hurts injured his ankle early in the Giants game according to Sirianni and was able to complete the game.  The second-year quarterback will most likely be able to play against the Jets on Sunday.  Hurts had one of his worst games as a professional on Sunday and will look to rebound against a very bad Jets team.   

