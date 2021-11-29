Sirianni: Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders Dealing with Injuries

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the bearer of bad news on Monday afternoon. The first-year coach revealed that offensive lineman Jack Driscoll was placed back injured reserve ending his season. He also revealed Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders were dealing with injuries and their status for Sunday at the Jets will be updated on Wednesday.

Sanders is dealing with an ankle injury according to Sirianni but is likely to be able to play on Sunday against the Jets. He carried nine times for 64-yards against the Giants on Sunday. His absence was notable late in the fourth-quarter when the Eagles were forced to lean heavily on Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. Sanders just recently came off of injured reserve.