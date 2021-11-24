Starting QB Returns to the Nest
11/24/2021
Photo: Temple Football/@Temple_FB
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Temple quarterback D’Wan Mathis took to Twitter to proclaim that he was staying on North Broad and rejoining his teammates. The move comes six days after the Georgia transfer announced his intentions to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Eligibility issues might be what’s keeping him in cherry and white. Mathis would’ve lost a year of eligibility if he stayed at the FCS level after transferring to Temple from Georgia and taking advantage of the NCAA’s free-year waiver. OwlsDaily.com was the first to report the news.
North Philly I’m back! Let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/0kICY9v2R5— Dwan Mathis (@DwanM3) November 24, 2021
He reinjured his ankle against East Carolina and is unlikely to play in the season finale against the United States Naval Academy. Mathis is a redshirt freshman and gives the Owls some much needed stability heading into what could be a very interesting offseason.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.