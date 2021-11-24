Starting QB Returns to the Nest

Temple quarterback D’Wan Mathis took to Twitter to proclaim that he was staying on North Broad and rejoining his teammates. The move comes six days after the Georgia transfer announced his intentions to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Eligibility issues might be what’s keeping him in cherry and white. Mathis would’ve lost a year of eligibility if he stayed at the FCS level after transferring to Temple from Georgia and taking advantage of the NCAA’s free-year waiver. OwlsDaily.com was the first to report the news.

Mathis started seven games this season for Temple, but his health has but a damper on his ability. He injured his ankle in the Owls’ opening season shellacking at Rutgers at never fully recovered. For the year, Mathis completed 116-of-195 passes for 1,243 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 49 rushes for 83-yards and a touchdown.

He reinjured his ankle against East Carolina and is unlikely to play in the season finale against the United States Naval Academy. Mathis is a redshirt freshman and gives the Owls some much needed stability heading into what could be a very interesting offseason.