Why 76ers Should Remain Patient With the Ben Simmons Trade Market

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

As some in the national media begin to clamor for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade Ben Simmons now, general manager Daryl Morey should stick to his guns and remain patient with the Simmons trade market.

As ugly as the Simmons situation continues to be, it is not hurting the team's on-court chemistry. The Sixers were playing like one of the best teams in the league, sitting at 8-2, before COVID-19 surged through their locker room over the past few weeks. The players on the court were not phased by the off-court drama centered around the Simmons situation.

While trading him now would obviously help the team get a better supporting cast around All-Star Joel Embiid, I believe it is worth it for Morey to continue to be patient. The current offers are unsatisfactory, according to multiple reports, leading Morey to say earlier this year that the Simmons situation could last for years.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported yesterday morning "Simmons isn't going anywhere until Morey is able to swap him for a truly elite player." That is nothing new, but Amick also reported the 76ers have a list of 30 players they would be willing to take back in a Simmons trade. According to the report, the team believes that five to 10 of those players could become available over the next year or two. Morey is definitely playing the long game, as he should, with Simmons.