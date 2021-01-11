YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #130 - Lights, Cam, Atkinson!

The YWT Podcast is back for another week as the Flyers hit the road for the first time this season. A 2-1-0 week against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames closed out the month of October, and the guys are here to break it all down.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they take a look at victories over the Oilers and Canucks, Saturday's loss to the Flames, goaltending, penalty kill, Cam Atkinson's hot start and more.

