YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #132 - Stella's Got Her Groove Back

The YWT Podcast is back for another week as the Flyers go 1-2-0 in their three games, including a rough Saturday night loss in Dallas.

The guys discuss the performance of Carter Hart, notably in the Flyers win in Carolina, and the return of Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis to the lineup. They also look ahead to another challenging week with three games on home ice. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

