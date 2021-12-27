Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Four Eagles Enter COVID Protocols

A Pair of Nittany Lions Opt Out of the Outback Bowl, Set Focus on NFL Draft

12/27/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Penn State will be a down a pair of All-Big Ten players when they take the field against No. 21 Arkansas on Sunday in the Outback Bowl.  Safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Jahan Dotson have officially opted out of the bowl game and will focus on the upcoming NFL Draft process.  

Brisker, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, made his announcement this morning on social media.  The Pittsburgh, PA native, returned for the 2020 season and had his best year in Happy Valley.  He ranks fourth on the team in total tackles, 64, with six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.  Brisker's NFL quest will begin in four-weeks when he plays in the Resse's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. 

Like Brisker, Dotson announced his intentions on social media thus ending one of the more historic careers in Penn State footbal history.  Dotson nabbed first-team All-Big Ten honors, All-American honors, and a trip to the Resse's Senior Bowl.  He set the Penn State single game receiving record with 242-yards in a 31-14 win at Maryland. 

 

Defebsively, Penn State was already down linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, both players previously opted out of the Outback Bowl.  

Posted by on 12/27/2021 in College Football, Penn State Football , Writer: Michael Lipinski

