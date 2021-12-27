A Pair of Nittany Lions Opt Out of the Outback Bowl, Set Focus on NFL Draft
12/27/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Penn State will be a down a pair of All-Big Ten players when they take the field against No. 21 Arkansas on Sunday in the Outback Bowl. Safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Jahan Dotson have officially opted out of the bowl game and will focus on the upcoming NFL Draft process.
Thank you Penn State, I love you with all my heart Nittany Nation… Forever a Nittany Lion! #WeAre #LLL pic.twitter.com/KLhgC3OG9V— Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 27, 2021
Like Brisker, Dotson announced his intentions on social media thus ending one of the more historic careers in Penn State footbal history. Dotson nabbed first-team All-Big Ten honors, All-American honors, and a trip to the Resse's Senior Bowl. He set the Penn State single game receiving record with 242-yards in a 31-14 win at Maryland.
I used to only dream in my sleep …— Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021
Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true !
Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG
Defebsively, Penn State was already down linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, both players previously opted out of the Outback Bowl.
