Back in Black…Kinda, Birds to Wear Unique Uniform Combo Again Against the Jets

Honestly, as an Eagles Kelly green purist, I’m not too sure how I feel about the Eagles “new” road combination being used again. In case you missed it, the Eagles unveiled this weekends uniform combination for their trip back up the Jersey turnpike.

The Eagles will forego tradition for the second time this season and wear black pants with their white jersey and green helmet. The combo is 1-0, the Eagles debuted the combo in a 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos back in week 10.

At least there’s a winning “tradition” with this look and at least it’s not this!

Thank you for allowing me to have my "old man yells at cloud" moment.