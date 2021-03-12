Back in Black…Kinda, Birds to Wear Unique Uniform Combo Again Against the Jets
12/03/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Honestly, as an Eagles Kelly green purist, I’m not too sure how I feel about the Eagles “new” road combination being used again. In case you missed it, the Eagles unveiled this weekends uniform combination for their trip back up the Jersey turnpike.
The black pants are back again.
White jerseys, black pants for #PHIvsNYJ@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/JxLL81U3ET— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2021
At least there’s a winning “tradition” with this look and at least it’s not this!
Thank you for allowing me to have my "old man yells at cloud" moment.
