Carson Wentz Snap Count Likely to Reach 75% Milestone Today

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

First off, for the people who are going to yell that “Carson Wentz is not the quarterback anymore, move on, and yada, yada, yada,” I’m talking Wentz because this is IMPORTANT TO THE EAGLES DRAFT. No, the Colts aren’t going to sit him just to sit him either. Go sell your conspiracy theories on fifteenchan or something.

One more time, CARSON WENTZ’s SNAP COUNT IS IMPORTANT TO THE EAGLES DRAFT!

Wentz is likely to hit the 75% snap count milestone today when the Colts play the Texans. Once that occurs the Eagles will officially take possession of the Colts first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. If the NFL Draft were to occur today, the Eagles would have the 8th (theirs), the 9th (Miami), and the 14th (Indianapolis).

Two draft picks in the top ten and three in the top fifteen isn’t too shabby. I can’t believe it but Howie Roseman deserves a ton of credit for making it happen*.