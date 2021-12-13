City of Philadelphia COVID-19 Guidelines Will Change How You Attend Events at Wells Fargo Center

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The City of Philadelphia has announced new COVID-19 guidelines that will change the attendance policy for events at Wells Fargo Center and other indoor venues beginning January 3.

Beginning January 3, attendees must present proof of vaccination to attend events at Wells Fargo Center and other indoor venues that sell food or drink to consume on-site. A negative COVID-19 test will be acceptable for the first few weeks of the guideline changes.

However, beginning January 17, proof of vaccination will be the only way to attend indoor events. The only exceptions are children under five and those with a medical or religious exemption. Those individuals will still be able to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to go inside.