Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Report: Temple "Zeroing In On" Camden Native Fran Brown as Next Head Coach
Eagles Place Two On COVID List, Re-Sign Corner

City of Philadelphia COVID-19 Guidelines Will Change How You Attend Events at Wells Fargo Center

12/13/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The City of Philadelphia has announced new COVID-19 guidelines that will change the attendance policy for events at Wells Fargo Center and other indoor venues beginning January 3.

Beginning January 3, attendees must present proof of vaccination to attend events at Wells Fargo Center and other indoor venues that sell food or drink to consume on-site. A negative COVID-19 test will be acceptable for the first few weeks of the guideline changes.

However, beginning January 17, proof of vaccination will be the only way to attend indoor events. The only exceptions are children under five and those with a medical or religious exemption. Those individuals will still be able to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to go inside.

 

The guidelines are becoming commonplace to prevent the spread of COVID-19. New York City recently initiated similar COVID-19 policies that will affect sporting venues in the city’s five boroughs. The Las Vegas Raiders made news when they announced that all attendees at Allegiant Stadium would be required to show proof of vaccination to attend games in the venue.

Posted by on 12/13/2021 in Flyers, Sixers, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)