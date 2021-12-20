Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Injury Report: Washington at Eagles

Dickerson and Dillard Land on Reserve/COVID-19 List

12/20/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.  Both players are likely unavailable to play in Tuesday’s key match up against a divisional rival. 

Dickerson, the Birds’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has started the last ten games at left guard.  Sua Opeta or Brett Toth are possible replacements if Dickerson is unable to clear COVID-19 protocols by game day. 

Losing Dillard is a blow to the Eagles offensive line depth.  The Birds’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard has started three games this season and is a valuable backup in the Eagles run first offense. 

Posted by on 12/20/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)