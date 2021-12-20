Dickerson and Dillard Land on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Roster Move: Eagles have placed OL Landon Dickerson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/aM049ToJ4u

Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday. Both players are likely unavailable to play in Tuesday’s key match up against a divisional rival.

Dickerson, the Birds’ second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has started the last ten games at left guard. Sua Opeta or Brett Toth are possible replacements if Dickerson is unable to clear COVID-19 protocols by game day.

Losing Dillard is a blow to the Eagles offensive line depth. The Birds’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard has started three games this season and is a valuable backup in the Eagles run first offense.