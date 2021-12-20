Dickerson and Dillard Land on Reserve/COVID-19 List
12/20/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday. Both players are likely unavailable to play in Tuesday’s key match up against a divisional rival.
Roster Move: Eagles have placed OL Landon Dickerson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/aM049ToJ4u— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2021
Roster Move: Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/g8L9DDYtlK— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2021
Losing Dillard is a blow to the Eagles offensive line depth. The Birds’ first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard has started three games this season and is a valuable backup in the Eagles run first offense.
