Eagles Get Left Guard Back From COVID List

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Landon Dickerson started the year on the bench, but following an injury to Isaac Seumalo, Dickerson has taken over at left guard and improved nearly every week.

At this point, it's fair to wonder if Seumalo or Dickerson starts at the position when healthy. That's a question further complicated by Jason Kelce's decision on his future, however, as both were formerly centers and could be in line to start there if needed.

But with Seumalo still out, the Eagles got back their "starting" left guard" on Christmas Eve.