Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Union Acquire Julian Carranza on Loan From Inter Miami

Eagles Get Left Guard Back From COVID List

12/24/2021
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Landon Dickerson started the year on the bench, but following an injury to Isaac Seumalo, Dickerson has taken over at left guard and improved nearly every week.

At this point, it's fair to wonder if Seumalo or Dickerson starts at the position when healthy. That's a question further complicated by Jason Kelce's decision on his future, however, as both were formerly centers and could be in line to start there if needed.

But with Seumalo still out, the Eagles got back their "starting" left guard" on Christmas Eve.

Dickerson missed just one game and in all honesty, both Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig played well at the guard positions.

That said, this is critical for depth on the line as the team only had Brett Toth and recent returnee Jack Anderson, who was pulled off IR just before Tuesday night's game as backup options on the line.

Andre Dillard and Le'Raven Clark remain in COVID protocols, along with Nick Sirianni and Ryan Kerrigan.

Dickerson was a second-round pick this year who seemed to be yet another selection as the heir apparent, but like those before him has found success elsewhere on the line while Kelce continues to play. No matter where he plays on the line, however, it's great to see a big part of the future playing all these meaningful snaps and improving while doing so.

Posted by on 12/24/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)