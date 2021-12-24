Eagles Get Left Guard Back From COVID List
12/24/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Landon Dickerson started the year on the bench, but following an injury to Isaac Seumalo, Dickerson has taken over at left guard and improved nearly every week.
At this point, it's fair to wonder if Seumalo or Dickerson starts at the position when healthy. That's a question further complicated by Jason Kelce's decision on his future, however, as both were formerly centers and could be in line to start there if needed.
But with Seumalo still out, the Eagles got back their "starting" left guard" on Christmas Eve.
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated OL Landon Dickerson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/KTVzAq67U4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 24, 2021
Dickerson missed just one game and in all honesty, both Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig played well at the guard positions.
That said, this is critical for depth on the line as the team only had Brett Toth and recent returnee Jack Anderson, who was pulled off IR just before Tuesday night's game as backup options on the line.
Andre Dillard and Le'Raven Clark remain in COVID protocols, along with Nick Sirianni and Ryan Kerrigan.
Dickerson was a second-round pick this year who seemed to be yet another selection as the heir apparent, but like those before him has found success elsewhere on the line while Kelce continues to play. No matter where he plays on the line, however, it's great to see a big part of the future playing all these meaningful snaps and improving while doing so.
