Eagles Get One Back from the COVID-19 List
12/30/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The Philadelphia Eagles Reserve/COVID-19 list is getting smaller ahead of a pivotal NFC East matchup against Washington. Linebacker Shaun Bradley has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.
Roster Move: Eagles have activated LB Shaun Bradley from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/ZSC7xRaih2— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 30, 2021
The Eagles travel to Landover, MD on Sunday to take on Washington with an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.
Comments
