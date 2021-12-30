Eagles Get One Back from the COVID-19 List

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles Reserve/COVID-19 list is getting smaller ahead of a pivotal NFC East matchup against Washington. Linebacker Shaun Bradley has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. 

Bradley, the Eagles sixth round pick in 2020 NFL Draft, provides much needed depth at the linebacker position. He is also one of the Eagles key contributors on special teams. Bradley. Bradley has recorded 11-total tackles, mostly on special teams, during the 2021 campaign. 

The Eagles travel to Landover, MD on Sunday to take on Washington with an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot. 

