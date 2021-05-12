Eagles-Jets Preview
By Jennifer McGraw, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) head back to MetLife Stadium this time to face the New York Jets (3-8). Philadelphia is coming off of an upsetting loss to the New York Giants (4-7) with a final score of 13-7. New York is coming off of a win over the Houston Texans (2-9), 21-14.
Date: December 5, 2021
Where: MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey
When: 1:00 PM/Eastern
TV: CBS
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
Series History
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 11-0.
Last Matchup
2019: The Eagles beat the Jets 31-6 at Lincoln Financial Field in October. There were two defensive touchdowns, a touchdown from former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and a touchdown by Eagles running back Jordan Howard. The Jets were only able to put up six points thanks to their wide receiver, Vyncint Smith, with a 19-yard run.
This Game at a Glance
Gannon and Sirianni are back in the hot seat, but not all eyes are on them right now. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a game time decision after suffering an ankle injury last week. As of Wednesday, Hurts noted in a press conference on Wednesday that he would be "ready to go" and it would be "business as usual" for him in preparation for the Jets. That is not the case, as NFL reporter Derrick Gunn said Hurts would be out and backup, Gardner Minshew, would be in. Last week, Hurts went 14-for-31 for 129 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. Boston Scott had 15 carries for 64 yards and one touchdown.
This week, both teams are going to play to their offensive strengths, which means it'll be another battle on defense. Against the Texans, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson went 14-for-24 for 145 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He did get one rushing touchdown, as did running back Austin Walter, who had nine carries for 38 yards. Both teams are going to make magic happen in the red zone, so it'll be interesting to watch what defense can step up and hold the offense.
The Eagles can not let up. There were some major mistakes made in the past two games - not playing four quarters of football against the Saints, and the Eagles playing too soft against the Giants. The Eagles are going to need to come out on fire against the Jets in order to take the win early. The offense needs to get back to the explosive playing they have done. Something we haven't talked about all season, but I think brings a great explosive dynamic is quick snaps. When the Eagles and Cowboys faced off earlier in the season, quick snaps on the Cowboys offense made the Eagles defense continuously struggle. This
Jets Win if…
The Jets are more than capable of stopping the Eagles. Last week, the Jets allowed only 96 rush yards. With Hurts as a game time decision, it's appropriate either way that the Eagles will utilize the run game just to alleviate some pressure on quarterback. If the Jets can continue to stop the run game, the Eagles will be forced to pass the ball, putting pressure on the quarterback to not be able to make plays happen. The similar play that the Giants defense had last week is what the Jets should emulate in order to win.
Prediction: Eagles 27-21
I have faith that the Eagles will bounce back this week. They have a desire to come back and win, as they've had a desire and a passion for the game all season. With the Jets coming off of a great win last week, they're going to continue that winning momentum this week. Zach Wilson is a great quarterback, so I don't doubt he's going to have some receiving touchdowns this week. It should be a great back-and-forth matchup.
