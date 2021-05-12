Eagles-Jets Preview

By Jennifer McGraw, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) head back to MetLife Stadium this time to face the New York Jets (3-8). Philadelphia is coming off of an upsetting loss to the New York Giants (4-7) with a final score of 13-7. New York is coming off of a win over the Houston Texans (2-9), 21-14.

Date: December 5, 2021

Where: MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: 1:00 PM/Eastern

TV: CBS

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 11-0.

Last Matchup

2019: The Eagles beat the Jets 31-6 at Lincoln Financial Field in October. There were two defensive touchdowns, a touchdown from former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and a touchdown by Eagles running back Jordan Howard. The Jets were only able to put up six points thanks to their wide receiver, Vyncint Smith, with a 19-yard run.

This Game at a Glance

Gannon and Sirianni are back in the hot seat, but not all eyes are on them right now. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a game time decision after suffering an ankle injury last week. As of Wednesday, Hurts noted in a press conference on Wednesday that he would be "ready to go" and it would be "business as usual" for him in preparation for the Jets. That is not the case, as NFL reporter Derrick Gunn said Hurts would be out and backup, Gardner Minshew, would be in. Last week, Hurts went 14-for-31 for 129 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. Boston Scott had 15 carries for 64 yards and one touchdown.

This week, both teams are going to play to their offensive strengths, which means it'll be another battle on defense. Against the Texans, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson went 14-for-24 for 145 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He did get one rushing touchdown, as did running back Austin Walter, who had nine carries for 38 yards. Both teams are going to make magic happen in the red zone, so it'll be interesting to watch what defense can step up and hold the offense.