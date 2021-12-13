Eagles Place Two On COVID List, Re-Sign Corner

The Eagles figure to be without either player this week unless they are able to test negative two times with at least 24 hours between the tests.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced that both receiver Quez Watkins and running back Jason Huntley have been placed on the COVID list.

The Eagles came back from their bye week and have seemingly lost two players for their matchup-up against Washington this weekend.

Huntley has spent the season on the practice squad and wasn't even promoted against the Jets when the Eagles only had two healthy backs, so the Birds depth takes a hit, but fans may not see much difference on Sunday.

Watkins, however, has become a vital part of this offense, serving as the WR2 and adding a third reliable option to compliment Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith.

He has not only shown ability with his speed to catch deep passes, but has demonstrated an ability to make touch catches and fight through contact - things that were certainly not expected to be strengths by many when he was drafted last season.

Watkins has 31 catches for 491 yards this season and should probably have more based on how many times he gets open but the quarterback fails to see that. Without his abilities, the Eagles will have to either target Jalen Reagor more or rely on one of Greg Ward or JJ Arcega-Whiteside this week.

What may be more concerning is that these are two players in different positional groups, so fans should be hoping that the two of Huntley and Watkins are the only players infected and not the start of a much larger problem.

On another note, the Eagles announced they re-signed Mac McCain to the practice squad.

This marks his third time being waived and brought back to the team this season.

Roster Move: Eagles have signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/G3xm1R0wOl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 13, 2021

McCain remains a developmental option, along with Tay Gowan, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Andre Chachere, Kary Vincent Jr. and K'Von Wallace, as the Eagles continue to hoard young secondary players. Craig James also remains with the team.

It will be intersting to see how the Eagles proceed at these positions this offseason as they not only have a decision to make in regards to their defensive coordinator, but may end up drafting a DB high in the draft and won't have room for all eight of those guys, Maddox, Slay, Epps and whatever other free agents they sign come roster cuts.