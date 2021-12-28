Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
A Pair of Nittany Lions Opt Out of the Outback Bowl, Set Focus on NFL Draft
Kerryon Johnson Rejoins Eagles Amidst Flurry Of Moves

Eagles Using Enhanced COVID Protocols to Protect QB Room

12/28/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is taking no chances when it comes to the Eagles quarterbacks and COVID-19. In an effort to prevent what befell the Saints, New Orleans was without starting quarterback Taysom Hill and back up quarterback Trevor Siemian due to COVID-19 issues in a key matchup against Miami, the Eagles are getting creative. 

 

Nick Sirianni on the Eagles enhanced COVID-19 protocols:

"I talked to a couple other head coaches and tried to figure out what they're doing because we all know – to win this game this week, we're going to need all hands on deck, And so, what is the best course of action? And, obviously, we’re talking to our doctors and our trainers to figure out the best course of attack. The quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We're going to be even more safe with them being in separate rooms." 

The Eagles currently hold the seventh and final spot in the NFC Playoffs and could clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win over Washington and some help.  The Birds' have, knock on wood, escaped a major COVID-19 outbreak despite players making weekly trips to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Posted by on 12/28/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)