Eagles Using Enhanced COVID Protocols to Protect QB Room
12/28/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is taking no chances when it comes to the Eagles quarterbacks and COVID-19. In an effort to prevent what befell the Saints, New Orleans was without starting quarterback Taysom Hill and back up quarterback Trevor Siemian due to COVID-19 issues in a key matchup against Miami, the Eagles are getting creative.
Coach Sirianni on the extra emphasis on staying safe heading into Week 17 pic.twitter.com/PdVeQnM7lE— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 27, 2021
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles enhanced COVID-19 protocols:
"I talked to a couple other head coaches and tried to figure out what they're doing because we all know – to win this game this week, we're going to need all hands on deck, And so, what is the best course of action? And, obviously, we’re talking to our doctors and our trainers to figure out the best course of attack. The quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We're going to be even more safe with them being in separate rooms."
The Eagles currently hold the seventh and final spot in the NFC Playoffs and could clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win over Washington and some help. The Birds' have, knock on wood, escaped a major COVID-19 outbreak despite players making weekly trips to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
