Flyers-Avalanche: Game 23 Preview
12/06/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It's already been an eventful Monday with the dismissal of head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien. It came at a bit of a surprising time – no, not following a 7-1 loss, but with the Flyers right back on the ice on Monday night to take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Mike Yeo will be behind the bench serving as head coach in the interim, as the Flyers try to avoid a ninth straight loss.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Colorado Avalanche
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|22
|7
|12
|19
|Nazem Kadri
|20
|9
|21
|30
|Sean Couturier
|22
|5
|9
|14
|Gabriel Landeskog
|19
|8
|16
|24
|Cam Atkinson
|22
|8
|5
|13
|Cale Makar
|18
|10
|11
|21
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Mikko Rantanen
|18
|10
|9
|19
|Joel Farabee
|22
|7
|3
|10
|Nathan MacKinnon
|11
|1
|15
|16
Martin Jones goes back in net after entering in relief of Carter Hart on Sunday night. Jones made 10 saves on 12 shots in the remainder of the 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay. His last start came the previous Sunday, allowing four goals in the loss to New Jersey.
Justus Annunen gets the call in goal for Colorado. This will be the 21-year-old netminder's first career start and second career appearance. He allowed two goals on 19 shots in relief in an overtime loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nate Thompson (injury)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup for Monday's game.
- Avalanche: After missing their last game, the Avalanche get both Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar back in the lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Avalanche (10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Avalanche (25th)
- Recent History vs. Avalanche
- Feb. 1, 2020 - Flyers 6, Avalanche 3 (at PHI)
- Dec. 11, 2019 - Avalanche 3, Flyers 1 (at COL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Avalanche
- Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 P
- Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 9 G, 5 A, 14 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 16 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
- Sean Couturier - 13 GP, 1 G, 8 A, 9 P
- Martin Jones - 21 GP, 11-8-2, 3.22 GAA, .882 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
