Flyers-Canadiens: Game 28 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

How things have changed for the two franchises that face off on Thursday night since their last meeting. When the Flyers last faced the Montreal Canadiens, it was Game 6 of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Flyers emerging victorious, 3-2, to claim the series.

Since then, the Flyers never regained the run to success they had in that season. Montreal didn't fare much better, finishing a distant fourth in the North in the regular season in 2020-21, but then going on a playoff run right to the Stanley Cup Final. Since then, they have also struggled and made wholesale changes to the front office.

The two teams meet on Thursday, as the Flyers try to continue to climb back in the standings and build on their three-game winning streak.

Game time is 7 p.m.