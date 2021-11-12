Flyers-Coyotes: Game 26 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
12/11/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The long losing streak is over after 10 games, and now the Flyers move on in their schedule looking to build on a positive result. 

The Flyers close out a three-game road trip in Arizona to face off against the NHL's last-place team, the Coyotes.

Game time is 9 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Arizona Coyotes GP G A P
Claude Giroux 25 9 13 22 Clayton Keller 26 6 11 17
Sean Couturier 25 6 9 15 Shayne Gostisbehere 26 4 13 17
Cam Atkinson 25 9 5 14 Phil Kessel 26 4 11 15
Travis Konecny 25 5 8 13 Travis Boyd 19 6 4 10
Derick Brassard 18 4 7 11 Lawson Crouse 26 5 5 10

Players To Watch 12-11

Sean Couturier has certainly been battered, needing repairs after clipped with a high stick earlier in the week and then taking a skate to the wrist in Friday's game. He did finally snap a long goalless drought with a power-play goal in Friday's win, and perhaps that can get some of his offense going again. 
 
Shayne Gostisbehere remains tied for the team lead in points, and after he and the rest of his teammates were shut out in Philadelphia, you know he would love to find a way to score against his former team. Sitting at 17 points on the season, he is just three shy of matching his 2020-21 total.
 
Goalie Matchup 12-11

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones struggled in his last start on Monday, allowing seven goals on 50 shots in a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Jones also appeared in Sunday's game in relief, allowing two goals on 12 shots. It's been a rough stretch for Jones, who has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five starts and has not won since Nov. 6 against Washington.   

Karel Vejmelka gets the call in goal for Arizona. Vejmelka's last start came last Friday against Vegas, and he allowed seven goals on 32 shots in that loss. Prior to that, he picked up his first two career wins, including a 46-save shutout against Winnipeg on Nov. 29. Against the Flyers on Nov. 2, Vejmelka allowed two goals on 33 shots in a loss.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 12-11

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 12-11
 
Coyotes Scratches: Carter Hutton (injury), Johan Larsson (injury), Cam Dineen (healthy), Alex Galchenyuk (healthy), Liam O'Brien (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Outside of the goalie, there are no changes expected to the Flyers lineup. 
  • Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun left Arizona's game on Friday late with an injury, but is still expected to play. Otherwise, no other changes are anticipated. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26th), Coyotes (32nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Coyotes (29th)
  • Recent History vs. Coyotes
    • Nov. 2, 2021 - Flyers 3, Coyotes 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Coyotes
    • Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 P
    • Sean Couturier - 17 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 12 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen - 13 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
    • Martin Jones - 17 GP, 9-5-2, 2.23 GAA, .914 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs three assists to reach 600 for his career.
    • Giroux also needs four points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

