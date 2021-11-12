Flyers-Coyotes: Game 26 Preview
12/11/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The long losing streak is over after 10 games, and now the Flyers move on in their schedule looking to build on a positive result.
The Flyers close out a three-game road trip in Arizona to face off against the NHL's last-place team, the Coyotes.
Game time is 9 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Arizona Coyotes
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|25
|9
|13
|22
|Clayton Keller
|26
|6
|11
|17
|Sean Couturier
|25
|6
|9
|15
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|26
|4
|13
|17
|Cam Atkinson
|25
|9
|5
|14
|Phil Kessel
|26
|4
|11
|15
|Travis Konecny
|25
|5
|8
|13
|Travis Boyd
|19
|6
|4
|10
|Derick Brassard
|18
|4
|7
|11
|Lawson Crouse
|26
|5
|5
|10
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones struggled in his last start on Monday, allowing seven goals on 50 shots in a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Jones also appeared in Sunday's game in relief, allowing two goals on 12 shots. It's been a rough stretch for Jones, who has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five starts and has not won since Nov. 6 against Washington.
Karel Vejmelka gets the call in goal for Arizona. Vejmelka's last start came last Friday against Vegas, and he allowed seven goals on 32 shots in that loss. Prior to that, he picked up his first two career wins, including a 46-save shutout against Winnipeg on Nov. 29. Against the Flyers on Nov. 2, Vejmelka allowed two goals on 33 shots in a loss.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
- Flyers: Outside of the goalie, there are no changes expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun left Arizona's game on Friday late with an injury, but is still expected to play. Otherwise, no other changes are anticipated.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Coyotes (32nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Coyotes (29th)
- Recent History vs. Coyotes
- Nov. 2, 2021 - Flyers 3, Coyotes 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Coyotes
- Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 8 G, 11 A, 19 P
- Sean Couturier - 17 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 P
- Kevin Hayes - 12 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 13 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
- Martin Jones - 17 GP, 9-5-2, 2.23 GAA, .914 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three assists to reach 600 for his career.
- Giroux also needs four points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.