Flyers-Devils: Game 27 Preview
12/14/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
One element of the Flyers recent 10-game losing streak was a mix of common opponents. During the streak, the Flyers faced the Tampa Bay Lightning three times, completing the season series in that time. The Flyers also faced the New Jersey Devils twice.
The Devils are back on the schedule for the Flyers on Tuesday night, closing out the three-game season series, this time trying to pick up a third-straight win.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|26
|10
|13
|23
|Jesper Bratt
|26
|8
|16
|23
|Sean Couturier
|26
|6
|10
|16
|Andreas Johnsson
|26
|9
|10
|19
|Cam Atkinson
|26
|9
|6
|15
|Nico Hischier
|25
|3
|13
|16
|Travis Konecny
|26
|5
|10
|15
|Pavel Zacha
|26
|9
|6
|15
|Derick Brassard
|18
|4
|7
|11
|Dawson Mercer
|26
|7
|8
|15
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Tuesday. Hart snapped a personal six-game losing streak in his last start and was certainly the key reason the Flyers 10-game losing streak came to an end. Hart made 41 saves on 44 shots in the 4-3 win over Vegas. Hart also faced the Devils last Wednesday, making 24 saves on 26 shots in the 3-0 loss.
Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start again for the Devils. Blackwood took the loss in his last start on Friday night against Nashville, allowing three goals on 27 shots. Blackwood has faced and defeated the Flyers twice this season, his last game being a 25-save shutout.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Devils: The Devils have three players in COVID protocol, including Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves. Marian Studenic and Kevin Bahl were called up as a result, but only Bahl will play in Tuesday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (24th), Devils (31st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Devils (21st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Dec. 8, 2021 - Devils 3, Flyers 0 (at NJ)
- Nov. 28, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 61 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 44 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
- Cam Atkinson - 28 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
- Ivan Provorov - 26 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-3-0, 2.19 GAA, .923 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three assists to reach 600 for his career.
- Giroux also needs three points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.