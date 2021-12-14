Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Place Two On COVID List, Re-Sign Corner

Flyers-Devils: Game 27 Preview

12/14/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

One element of the Flyers recent 10-game losing streak was a mix of common opponents. During the streak, the Flyers faced the Tampa Bay Lightning three times, completing the season series in that time. The Flyers also faced the New Jersey Devils twice.

The Devils are back on the schedule for the Flyers on Tuesday night, closing out the three-game season series, this time trying to pick up a third-straight win. 

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
Claude Giroux 26 10 13 23 Jesper Bratt 26 8 16 23
Sean Couturier 26 6 10 16 Andreas Johnsson 26 9 10 19
Cam Atkinson 26 9 6 15 Nico Hischier 25 3 13 16
Travis Konecny 26 5 10 15 Pavel Zacha 26 9 6 15
Derick Brassard 18 4 7 11 Dawson Mercer 26 7 8 15

Players To Watch 12-14

After an 11-game goalless drought, James van Riemsdyk has more than doubled his season total in the last two games, scoring three goals. This includes a two-goal game against Arizona on Saturday night. JVR is certainly a streaker scorer, and this appears to be one of his hot stretches where the goals can come in bunches. 
 
Jack Hughes has only played in nine games this season, but has seven points total. Four of those points have come in the last five games, including an assist in the Devils win over the Flyers on Dec. 8.
 
Goalie Matchup 12-14

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Tuesday. Hart snapped a personal six-game losing streak in his last start and was certainly the key reason the Flyers 10-game losing streak came to an end. Hart made 41 saves on 44 shots in the 4-3 win over Vegas. Hart also faced the Devils last Wednesday, making 24 saves on 26 shots in the 3-0 loss.   

Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start again for the Devils. Blackwood took the loss in his last start on Friday night against Nashville, allowing three goals on 27 shots. Blackwood has faced and defeated the Flyers twice this season, his last game being a 25-save shutout.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 12-14

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 12-14
 
Devils Scratches: Nico Hischier (COVID protocol), Ryan Graves (COVID protocol), Christian Jaros (COVID protocol), Jonathan Bernier (injury), Miles Wood (injury), Tyce Thompson (injury), Marian Studenic (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. 
  • Devils: The Devils have three players in COVID protocol, including Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves. Marian Studenic and Kevin Bahl were called up as a result, but only Bahl will play in Tuesday's game.  

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (24th), Devils (31st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Devils (21st)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Dec. 8, 2021 - Devils 3, Flyers 0 (at NJ)
    • Nov. 28, 2021 - Devils 5, Flyers 2 (at NJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Claude Giroux - 61 GP, 15 G, 40 A, 55 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 44 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 28 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • Ivan Provorov - 26 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-3-0, 2.19 GAA, .923 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs three assists to reach 600 for his career.
    • Giroux also needs three points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 12/14/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)