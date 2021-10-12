Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Wednesday’s Flyers-Devils Game
Report: A Potential Ben Simmons Trade is "Gathering Momentum"

Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 25 Preview

12/10/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The losing has only continued for the Flyers, as another uninspired effort resulted in a 10th straight defeat on Wednesday night. As the weekend hits, two more games are on the schedule on this road trip, and the Flyers will need a win to snap a losing streak that could match a franchise record by the end of the weekend.

Friday's game brings the Flyers to Vegas to face the Golden Knights, a team that has won three straight.

Game time is 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P
Claude Giroux 24 9 12 21 Chandler Stephenson 25 9 13 22
Sean Couturier 24 5 9 14 Reilly Smith 25 10 9 19
Cam Atkinson 24 9 5 14 Jonathan Marchessault 20 11 5 16
Travis Konecny 24 5 7 12 Alex Pietrangelo 25 4 12 16
Derick Brassard 18 4 7 11 Shea Theodore 23 3 13 16

Players To Watch 12-10

Travis Konecny is one of the many players on the Flyers roster that just needs to get things going. Against Colorado on Monday, he had a pair of assists and looked much more active, but that quickly faded in the last game on Wednesday.  
 
Max Pacioretty recently returned from injury on Nov. 24 and has been on a tear ever since. In the six games since he returned to the Vegas lineup, he has points in each, including three multi-point games in his last four.
 
Goalie Matchup 12-10

Carter Hart gets the start once again for the Flyers. Hart was better in his last start on Wednesday, allowing two goals and making 24 saves, but it wasn't enough to break the team's losing streak or snap his own personal losing streak. He'll get another chance on Friday night.   

Laurent Brossoit will be in goal for Vegas on Friday. Brossoit has been excellent this season, earning wins in four of his five starts. He also picked up the win in relief on Wednesday, allowing on goal on 13 shots against Dallas. That gives the Vegas backup a personal four-game winning streak.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 12-10

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 12-10
 
Golden Knights Scratches: Chandler Stephenson (personal), Alec Martinez (injury), Nolan Patrick (injury), Dylan Coghlan (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Kevin Connauton will make his Flyers debut as he slots in for Nick Seeler. Jackson Cates was called up on Thursday as an extra forward, but is not expected to play. Derick Brassard is out for the game, one game after returning from injury. Max Willman will take his place in the lineup. 
  • Golden Knights: The Golden Knights will deal with a big loss to their lineup, as leading scorer Chandler Stephenson will miss the game for personal reasons. Former Flyer Nolan Patrick continues skating in a non-contact jersey, but he'll be out tonight as well. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Golden Knights (30st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Golden Knights (21st)
  • Recent History vs. Golden Knights
    • Jan. 2, 2020 - Golden Knights 5, Flyers 4 (at VGK)
    • Oct. 21, 2019 - Flyers 6, Golden Knights 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
    • Sean Couturier - 6 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
    • Claude Giroux - 6 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Travis Konecny - 6 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 6 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 5.17 GAA, .848 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs one power-play point to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
    • Giroux also needs four assists to reach 600 for his career.
    • Giroux also needs five points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 12/10/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)