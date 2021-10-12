Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 25 Preview
12/10/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The losing has only continued for the Flyers, as another uninspired effort resulted in a 10th straight defeat on Wednesday night. As the weekend hits, two more games are on the schedule on this road trip, and the Flyers will need a win to snap a losing streak that could match a franchise record by the end of the weekend.
Friday's game brings the Flyers to Vegas to face the Golden Knights, a team that has won three straight.
Game time is 10 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Vegas Golden Knights
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|24
|9
|12
|21
|Chandler Stephenson
|25
|9
|13
|22
|Sean Couturier
|24
|5
|9
|14
|Reilly Smith
|25
|10
|9
|19
|Cam Atkinson
|24
|9
|5
|14
|Jonathan Marchessault
|20
|11
|5
|16
|Travis Konecny
|24
|5
|7
|12
|Alex Pietrangelo
|25
|4
|12
|16
|Derick Brassard
|18
|4
|7
|11
|Shea Theodore
|23
|3
|13
|16
Carter Hart gets the start once again for the Flyers. Hart was better in his last start on Wednesday, allowing two goals and making 24 saves, but it wasn't enough to break the team's losing streak or snap his own personal losing streak. He'll get another chance on Friday night.
Laurent Brossoit will be in goal for Vegas on Friday. Brossoit has been excellent this season, earning wins in four of his five starts. He also picked up the win in relief on Wednesday, allowing on goal on 13 shots against Dallas. That gives the Vegas backup a personal four-game winning streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
- Flyers: Kevin Connauton will make his Flyers debut as he slots in for Nick Seeler. Jackson Cates was called up on Thursday as an extra forward, but is not expected to play. Derick Brassard is out for the game, one game after returning from injury. Max Willman will take his place in the lineup.
- Golden Knights: The Golden Knights will deal with a big loss to their lineup, as leading scorer Chandler Stephenson will miss the game for personal reasons. Former Flyer Nolan Patrick continues skating in a non-contact jersey, but he'll be out tonight as well.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (29th), Golden Knights (30st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Golden Knights (21st)
- Recent History vs. Golden Knights
- Jan. 2, 2020 - Golden Knights 5, Flyers 4 (at VGK)
- Oct. 21, 2019 - Flyers 6, Golden Knights 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
- Sean Couturier - 6 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Claude Giroux - 6 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
- Travis Konecny - 6 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Kevin Hayes - 6 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 5.17 GAA, .848 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs one power-play point to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
- Giroux also needs four assists to reach 600 for his career.
- Giroux also needs five points to pass Bill Barber for second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
