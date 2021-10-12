Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 25 Preview

The losing has only continued for the Flyers , as another uninspired effort resulted in a 10th straight defeat on Wednesday night. As the weekend hits, two more games are on the schedule on this road trip, and the Flyers will need a win to snap a losing streak that could match a franchise record by the end of the weekend.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P Claude Giroux 24 9 12 21 Chandler Stephenson 25 9 13 22 Sean Couturier 24 5 9 14 Reilly Smith 25 10 9 19 Cam Atkinson 24 9 5 14 Jonathan Marchessault 20 11 5 16 Travis Konecny 24 5 7 12 Alex Pietrangelo 25 4 12 16 Derick Brassard 18 4 7 11 Shea Theodore 23 3 13 16

Travis Konecny is one of the many players on the Flyers roster that just needs to get things going. Against Colorado on Monday, he had a pair of assists and looked much more active, but that quickly faded in the last game on Wednesday.

Max Pacioretty recently returned from injury on Nov. 24 and has been on a tear ever since. In the six games since he returned to the Vegas lineup, he has points in each, including three multi-point games in his last four.

Carter Hart gets the start once again for the Flyers. Hart was better in his last start on Wednesday, allowing two goals and making 24 saves, but it wasn't enough to break the team's losing streak or snap his own personal losing streak. He'll get another chance on Friday night. Laurent Brossoit will be in goal for Vegas on Friday. Brossoit has been excellent this season, earning wins in four of his five starts. He also picked up the win in relief on Wednesday, allowing on goal on 13 shots against Dallas. That gives the Vegas backup a personal four-game winning streak. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)

Golden Knights Scratches: Chandler Stephenson (personal), Alec Martinez (injury), Nolan Patrick (injury), Dylan Coghlan (healthy)

Lineup Notes