Flyers-Lightning: Game 22 Preview

12/05/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The downward spiral continued for the Flyers on Wednesday with their seventh straight loss. To avoid an eighth straight defeat, the Flyers will have to find a way to win a game against another top team that has already bested them twice on this seven-game slide. 

The Tampa Bay Lightning return to Philadelphia, closing out the season series and looking for a sweep on Sunday night.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P
Claude Giroux 21 7 11 18 Steven Stamkos 22 12 14 26
Sean Couturier 21 5 9 14 Victor Hedman 23 5 18 23
Cam Atkinson 21 7 5 12 Alex Killorn 23 8 12 20
Derick Brassard 17 4 7 11 Anthony Cirelli 23 8 8 16
Joel Farabee 21 7 3 10 Ondrej Palat 23 6 8 14

Players To Watch 12-5

Morgan Frost is getting a chance on the wing in this game, and after scoring his first goal of the season on Wednesday, he's hopeful that can lead to more production.  
 
As the Lightning battle injuries, Steven Stamkos is leading them through it. In the last five games, Stamkos has three goals and seven points, including scoring the overtime winner on Saturday night.
 
Goalie Matchup 12-5

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers on Sunday. Hart has played well this season despite the record, and will certainly be looking for a better outing than his last against the Lightning.  

Brian Elliott gets the start for the Lightning. It is just his fifth game this season, and he has allowed three goals or more in each game. Will he get the best of his former team, or will the Flyers use the opportunity to get some scoring touch back?  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 12-5

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nate Thompson (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 12-5
 
Lightning Scratches: Nikita Kucherov (injury), Brayden Point (injury), Mathieu Joseph (injury), Erik Cernak (injury), Gemel Smith (injury), Andrej Sustr (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Patrick Brown was activated from injured reserve and comes back in the lineup in place of the injured Joel Farabee. No other changes are expected.
  • Lightning: Erik Cernak missed the third period of Saturday's game in Boston, so he could be out once again. The Lightning are not expected to have any other changes.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Lightning (14th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Lightning (10th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Nov. 23, 2021 - Lightning 4, Flyers 0 (at TB)
    • Nov. 18, 2021 - Lightning 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Claude Giroux - 39 GP, 8 G, 32 A, 40 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 P
    • Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P
    • Ivan Provorov - 13 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • Carter Hart - 5 GP, 0-4-1, 3.62 GAA, .882 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

