Flyers-Lightning: Game 22 Preview
12/05/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The downward spiral continued for the Flyers on Wednesday with their seventh straight loss. To avoid an eighth straight defeat, the Flyers will have to find a way to win a game against another top team that has already bested them twice on this seven-game slide.
The Tampa Bay Lightning return to Philadelphia, closing out the season series and looking for a sweep on Sunday night.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|21
|7
|11
|18
|Steven Stamkos
|22
|12
|14
|26
|Sean Couturier
|21
|5
|9
|14
|Victor Hedman
|23
|5
|18
|23
|Cam Atkinson
|21
|7
|5
|12
|Alex Killorn
|23
|8
|12
|20
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Anthony Cirelli
|23
|8
|8
|16
|Joel Farabee
|21
|7
|3
|10
|Ondrej Palat
|23
|6
|8
|14
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers on Sunday. Hart has played well this season despite the record, and will certainly be looking for a better outing than his last against the Lightning.
Brian Elliott gets the start for the Lightning. It is just his fifth game this season, and he has allowed three goals or more in each game. Will he get the best of his former team, or will the Flyers use the opportunity to get some scoring touch back?
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nate Thompson (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Patrick Brown was activated from injured reserve and comes back in the lineup in place of the injured Joel Farabee. No other changes are expected.
- Lightning: Erik Cernak missed the third period of Saturday's game in Boston, so he could be out once again. The Lightning are not expected to have any other changes.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (31st), Lightning (14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Lightning (10th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Nov. 23, 2021 - Lightning 4, Flyers 0 (at TB)
- Nov. 18, 2021 - Lightning 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Claude Giroux - 39 GP, 8 G, 32 A, 40 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 P
- Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P
- Ivan Provorov - 13 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 0-4-1, 3.62 GAA, .882 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
