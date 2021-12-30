Flyers-Sharks: Game 31 Preview
12/30/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers returned to the ice on Wednesday night and picked up where they left off in similar fashion. A 3-2 overtime win in Seattle marked their fifth win in the last six games and extended their points streak.
It's a quick turnaround on Thursday, as the Flyers head to California to finish up the four-game road trip. Their first game comes in San Jose, as they take on the Sharks.
Game time is 10:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|San Jose Sharks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|30
|11
|16
|27
|Timo Meier
|26
|13
|18
|31
|Cam Atkinson
|30
|12
|8
|20
|Logan Couture
|30
|10
|17
|27
|Travis Konecny
|30
|5
|13
|18
|Tomas Hertl
|31
|15
|8
|23
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Erik Karlsson
|25
|8
|12
|20
|James van Riemsdyk
|30
|7
|6
|13
|Alexander Barabanov
|26
|4
|13
|17
Felix Sandstrom will make his NHL debut in Thursday's game. Sandstrom served as the backup for the last two games. In 15 games in the AHL this season, Sandstrom has a 3-7-3 with a 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage.
James Reimer will be in goal for the Sharks. Reimer made 39 saves on 46 shots in a wild 8-7 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday in San Jose's return from the break. Reimer has been on a roll with wins in six of his last eight starts. Prior to the seven-goal outburst for Arizona, Reimer had allowed two goals or less in four straight starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (COVID protocol), Scott Laughton (COVID protocol), Derick Brassard (COVID protocol), Ryan Ellis (COVID protocol), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Outside of the change in goal, the Flyers will also make a couple of additional lineup changes. Jackson Cates was called up from the Taxi Squad and Gerry Mayhew was sent to the Taxi Squad in return. Nick Seeler also enters the lineup for Kevin Connauton.
- Sharks: No lineup changes are expected for the Sharks.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (26th), Sharks (18th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Sharks (6th)
- Recent History vs. Sharks
- Feb. 25, 2020 - Flyers 4, Sharks 2 (at PHI)
- Dec. 28, 2019 - Sharks 6, Flyers 1 (at SJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
- Travis Konecny - 6 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
- Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P
- Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Martin Jones - 3 GP, 1-1-0, 1.29 GAA, .946 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Cam Atkinson needs three assists to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
