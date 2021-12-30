Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Enters NBA COVID-19 Protocols

Flyers-Sharks: Game 31 Preview

12/30/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers returned to the ice on Wednesday night and picked up where they left off in similar fashion. A 3-2 overtime win in Seattle marked their fifth win in the last six games and extended their points streak.

It's a quick turnaround on Thursday, as the Flyers head to California to finish up the four-game road trip. Their first game comes in San Jose, as they take on the Sharks.

Game time is 10:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P San Jose Sharks GP G A P
Claude Giroux 30 11 16 27 Timo Meier 26 13 18 31
Cam Atkinson 30 12 8 20 Logan Couture 30 10 17 27
Travis Konecny 30 5 13 18 Tomas Hertl 31 15 8 23
Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Erik Karlsson 25 8 12 20
James van Riemsdyk 30 7 6 13 Alexander Barabanov 26 4 13 17

Players To Watch 12-30

Cam Atkinson enters Thursday's game with six points in his last five games. He is also a plus-9 in that stretch, including a plus-2 in Wednesday's win in Seattle. Good things seem to happen when Atkinson is on the ice, so watch for him in this one.   
 
Tomas Hertl picked up where he left off prior to the break in his last game. He scored a goal to extend his points streak to seven games and has seven goals and three assists in that time. Nearly half of Hertl's production this season has come during this streak and he's known to score in bunches, so keep an eye on him in this game. 
 
Goalie Matchup 12-30 Updated

Felix Sandstrom will make his NHL debut in Thursday's game. Sandstrom served as the backup for the last two games. In 15 games in the AHL this season, Sandstrom has a 3-7-3 with a 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage.  

James Reimer will be in goal for the Sharks. Reimer made 39 saves on 46 shots in a wild 8-7 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday in San Jose's return from the break. Reimer has been on a roll with wins in six of his last eight starts. Prior to the seven-goal outburst for Arizona, Reimer had allowed two goals or less in four straight starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 12-30 Updateed

Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (COVID protocol), Sean Couturier (COVID protocol), Scott Laughton (COVID protocol), Derick Brassard (COVID protocol), Ryan Ellis (COVID protocol), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 12-30
 
Sharks Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen (COVID protocol), Adin Hill (COVID protocol), Kevin Labanc (injury), Nikolai Knyzhov (injury), Nicolas Meloche (healthy), Rudolfs Balcers (healthy), Nick Merkley (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Outside of the change in goal, the Flyers will also make a couple of additional lineup changes. Jackson Cates was called up from the Taxi Squad and Gerry Mayhew was sent to the Taxi Squad in return. Nick Seeler also enters the lineup for Kevin Connauton.
  • Sharks: No lineup changes are expected for the Sharks.   

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (26th), Sharks (18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (13th), Sharks (6th)
  • Recent History vs. Sharks
    • Feb. 25, 2020 - Flyers 4, Sharks 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 28, 2019 - Sharks 6, Flyers 1 (at SJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sharks
    • Travis Konecny - 6 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Oskar Lindblom - 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
    • Claude Giroux - 19 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Martin Jones - 3 GP, 1-1-0, 1.29 GAA, .946 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
    • Cam Atkinson needs three assists to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

