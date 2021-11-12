Flyers Snap Streak, Beat Vegas with Power Play in 3rd

A pair of power-play goals in the third period proved to be the difference, as the Flyers held off the Vegas Golden Knights , 4-3, on Friday night.

The streak is over. The Flyers are back in the win column for the first time in 11 games.

Both teams got chances early with 1:55 of 4-on-4 time, but it was the Flyers who struck first at the 4:20 mark. Kevin Hayes spun a rebound back on goal and scored to make it a 1-0 game with his second goal of the season.

The Flyers held the 1-0 lead for most of the period, but in the final minute, Vegas finally capitalized. The Flyers were caught in bad defensive coverage and the Golden Knights made them pay as William Karlsson was left on the doorstep for the easy goal to even things up at one with 49 seconds left.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-10 Vegas.

The Golden Knights kept the pressure on to start the second, but the Flyers weathered the storm and got the lead back. Max Willman was able to put home a rebound for his first NHL goal at 5:53 of the period to make it 2-1.

Again, late in the period, the Golden Knights finally cashed in on an opportunity. A point shot by Alex Pietrangelo fluttered in on goal and left a big rebound. Max Pacioretty was right there to easily slam it home, tying the game up with 1:30 left in the period.

Through two periods, shots were 27-18 Vegas.

Just like in the first two periods, the Flyers got an early goal. This time, the power play came through. Sean Couturier fired home a one-timer to make it a 3-2 game with his sixth goal of the season, snapping a 14-game goalless drought. Claude Giroux picked up an assist on the power-play goal, setting a new franchise record for power-play points with 334 in his career.

Back on the power play midway through the period, the Flyers struck again. This time, James van Riemsdyk put home the opportunity after a nice setup by Travis Konecny, snapping a 11-game goalless drought and making it a 4-2 game.

The Flyers had to kill off two Vegas power plays in the period, and Carter Hart stood on his head at times to keep the margin at two into the final two minutes of the period.

Another Vegas power play with 2:01 to play and the net empty allowed them to trim the lead to one. Pacioretty struck for another goal, firing a shot from the right circle to make it a 4-3 game with 1:45 to play.

The Flyers managed to hold on for the win, snapping the losing streak. Hart made 41 saves in the win. Laurent Brossoit made 21 saves in the loss.

In addition to Pacioretty's two-goal game, Pietrangelo had two assists. Keith Yandle had a pair of assists for the Flyers. It was also the first win for interim head coach Mike Yeo.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Saturday night to face the Arizona Coyotes. Game time is 9 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 1 2 4 Golden Knights 1 1 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Kevin Hayes (2) (Scott Laughton) 4:20

VGK William Karlsson (2) (Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith) 19:11

2nd Period

PHI Max Willman (1) (Patrick Brown, Zack MacEwen) 5:53

VGK Max Pacioretty (8) (Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone) 18:30

3rd Period

PHI Sean Couturier (6) PP (Keith Yandle, Claude Giroux) 3:54

PHI James van Riemsdyk (3) PP (Travis Konecny, Yandle) 9:37

VGK Pacioretty (9) PP (Shea Theodore, Pietrangelo) 18:15

Game Statistics