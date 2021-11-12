Former Miami Coach Manny Diaz Named New DC at Penn State

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Former University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz has been announced as Penn State’s new defensive coordinator. He takes over for Brent Fry who took the head coaching job at Virginia Tech. Diaz, 47, is coming off of a disappoint stint as head coach of “The U” where he compiled a 21-15 record at his alma mater.

Despite the lackluster head coaching record at Miami, this is a very good hire for Penn State. Diaz is considered by many to be one of the best defensive minds in college football. He held the defensive coordinator position at multiple schools from 2006-2018. Diaz’s defenses were routinely ranked near the top statistically.