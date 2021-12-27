Four Eagles Enter COVID Protocols

On Monday afternoon, the team placed four more players on the COVID list.

As in nearly every other team, the Eagles are seeing that number grow.

The Eagles still have four players on the COVID list from last week in linebacker Shaun Bradley, offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Le'Raven Clark, as well as defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.

Roster Moves: Eagles have placed DE Derek Barnett, CB Andre Chachere, and DE Tarron Jackson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



The team has also placed TE Noah Togiai on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/J8Zn4Jy2kZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 27, 2021

Particularly troublesome at this point is the addition of defensive ends Derek Barnett and Tarron Jackson.

The former is the team's remaining starter with Brandon Graham out for the season and the latter is a rookie who has really come on strong along with Milton Williams at the end of the season here.

With Ryan Kerrigan already on the list, that leaves Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who will most likely move outside and not play DT, as the lone regular rotation guys. Genard Avery, who is listed as a linebacker this year, and Cameron Malveaux, who was signed to the practice squad mid-season, would likely see the additional snaps.

The defensive line rotation has been so much better these past few weeks and it has shown in all the players in that unit being able to remain effective throughout the entire game rather than burning out by halftime. This threatens to really mess with that ability, however.

The absence of Andre Chachere will be most noticable on special teams while Togiai has yet to appear in a game for the Birds.

It would not be a surprise for more players to land on the list throughout the week, though the team is taking precautions by keeping all three of their QBs in separate rooms, according to Nick Sirianni.

The good news for these guys is that with the new rules in place and the designation coming on Monday, they have plenty of time to get out of the protocol and back on the field for the game against Washington.