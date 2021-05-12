Halftime Report: Eagles at Jets

By Matthew Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 5-7 Eagles head back to MetLife Stadium for the second straight week, this time to face the 3-8 Jets. The Eagles are without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the first time this season, but backup Gardner Minshew II stepped in and played a terrific first half. Both offenses are rolling, but the Eagles lead, 24-18, at the break. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

TE Dallas Goedert

After the Eagles gave up an opening drive touchdown, Goedert was featured on the Eagles’ first offensive possession, where he caught three passes for 61 yards, including a 36-yard reception for a touchdown. On the very next Eagles drive, Goedert was again the focal point, catching two passes for 37 yards, one going for a 25-yard touchdown.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Josh Sweat

With the Eagles’ defense struggling, Sweat came up with the biggest play on the defensive side for Philadelphia, sacking Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on third down to force the games’ first punt. The ensuing Eagles possession ended in an Eagles field goal that increased their lead to six.

Who Needs To Step Up

Eagles Defense

Going against a Jets offense that entered the game averaging 18.1 points per contest, the Eagles defense gave up 18 points in the first half, a number that could be more if not for two missed extra points and a failed two-point attempt. The Eagles gave up touchdowns on the Jets’ first three possessions, forcing a Jalen Hurts-less offense to play from behind much of the first half.

Who To Watch Out For

QB Zach Wilson

Overall, this season has not gone well for Wilson, the second pick in the 2021 draft. But against the Eagles, he put together one of his best halves of the season, going 12-of-14 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. With both offenses rolling, containing Wilson and Co. in the second half will be key to an Eagles victory.