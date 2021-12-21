Halftime Report: Washington at Eagles

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles come into this game with a lot of rest after a week off and a delayed game. The delay has barely helped Washington, so good thing they petitioned the league for that.

Despite their reducd numbers, Washington's backups have held tough and taken advantage of the ineptitude the Eagles offense showed in the first quarter, leaving the game tied at the half.

Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has been the only consistent weapon in this game for the Birds. Goedert has had some huge catches, but he also missed an easy catch for big yards that he kicked to a defender to send this game into a spiral for the birds. Sanders has done no such thing as the one skill player helping to keep some rhythm for the offense. He's got over 65 yards so far and has allowed Jordan Howard to stay fresh for some ground and pound in the second half.

First Half Defensive MVP

LB Alex Singleton

In a run-heavy game, Singleton has done a great job of keeping the play in front of him and making tackles. He also made a solid tackle on McLauren - a task that can not be understated - as well as on Ricky Seals-Jones.

Who Needs To Step Up

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts has made some strong plays, but the Eagles need him to be far more decisive. He's standing in the pocket far too long on what seems to be every other play. The fumble he gave away was a direct result of that. Even more concerning is that he's run just three times and the long one was a bad play where he saw a wide-open Quez Watkins at the sticks and then ran a shorter distance himself.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Terry McLaurin

In a game dominated by running, McLauren had a 46-yard completion just running straight down the field. With a QB who doesn't know the team, that's one of the easiest routes to predict and McLauren can certainly win those bouts, so the Eagles should expect Washington to take shots like that at least a few times in the second half.