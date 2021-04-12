Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Former Eagles, Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey Passes Away

Hurts Out! Minshew to Start Against Jets

12/04/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

According to Derek Gunn, Jalen Hurts' ankle injury will keep him from playing on Sunday against the New York Jets. Gardner Minshew will start in his place. 

MinshewMania will be running wild in Northern New Jersey, brother!

Minshew, who was acquired in August for a conditional sixth-round pick, will make his first start for the Eagles.  He saw game action in the Birds’ 44-6 blowout win of Detroit going 2-for-2 for 11-yards.  For his career, Minshew is 503-for-799 for 5,541-yards, 37-touchdown, and 11-interceptions. 

It will be interesting to watch Minshew, who has a reputation for not turning over the football, run the Eagles offense.  The Jets are a bad football team but there could be a controversy if the offense runs smoothly with Minshew under center.

