Hurts Out! Minshew to Start Against Jets
12/04/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
According to Derek Gunn, Jalen Hurts' ankle injury will keep him from playing on Sunday against the New York Jets. Gardner Minshew will start in his place.
Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision .— Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 4, 2021
MinshewMania will be running wild in Northern New Jersey, brother!
It will be interesting to watch Minshew, who has a reputation for not turning over the football, run the Eagles offense. The Jets are a bad football team but there could be a controversy if the offense runs smoothly with Minshew under center.
