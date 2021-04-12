Hurts Out! Minshew to Start Against Jets

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

According to Derek Gunn, Jalen Hurts' ankle injury will keep him from playing on Sunday against the New York Jets. Gardner Minshew will start in his place.

MinshewMania will be running wild in Northern New Jersey, brother!