Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Starting to See Return of Injured Players

Inquirer: Stan Drayton in “Advanced Negotiations” with Temple

12/15/2021

04C1E72D-CEB8-4D21-9A3C-95C710E9078D
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Texas assistant coach Stan Drayton is in “advanced negotiations” with Temple University to become the next head football coach. 

 

Drayton, 50, was considered an early favorite due to his relationship with Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson. He was the only name mentioned in the coaching search until Rutgers assistant Fran Brown’s name surfaced earlier this week. 

 

The Owls have been without a head coach since November 23 when Rod Carey was fired after three-seasons. The potential hire comes hours after Temple signed a handful of players during the Early Signing Period. 

Posted by on 12/15/2021 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)