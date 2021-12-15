Inquirer: Stan Drayton in “Advanced Negotiations” with Temple



The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Texas assistant coach Stan Drayton is in “advanced negotiations” with Temple University to become the next head football coach.

Drayton, 50, was considered an early favorite due to his relationship with Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson. He was the only name mentioned in the coaching search until Rutgers assistant Fran Brown’s name surfaced earlier this week.

The Owls have been without a head coach since November 23 when Rod Carey was fired after three-seasons. The potential hire comes hours after Temple signed a handful of players during the Early Signing Period.