Jaguars to Interview Doug Pederson for Head Coach Opening

Eagles Get Left Guard Back From COVID List
12/26/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

CBS Sports Jason La Canfora is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for their head coach opening. The interview is expected to take place sometime next week. 


Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer on December 16 after three-quarters of a season mired in controversy and turmoil. Pederson, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl (LII) championship, was immediately speculated to be a contender for the position. 


In an interview with SportsRadio 94 WIP, Pederson confirmed that he wants to return to coaching however he stated he would look for the right opportunity. Coaching a generational quarterback like Trevor Lawrence could be that opportunity. Pederson hasn't coached since being fired by the Eagles after the 2020 season.  

La Canfora added that Jacksonville will also interview former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell and Pederson are both well respected by players, management, and coaches around the league. They would offer a “steadying hand” after the disastrous  Meyer experience. 

Jacksonville will also begin virtual interviews with assistant coaches around the league. A timeline for a decision is unknown. 

Posted by on 12/26/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

