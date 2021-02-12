Jake Elliott Wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Photo: Philadelphia Eagles/@Eagles



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November per an NFL release. He’s the first Eagle to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award since David Akers did it in November 2010.

Elliott had a fantastic month for the Birds amassing 35-points scored. He was 8-for-8 on field goal attempts, with a long of 52-yards, and 11-for-11 on extra point attempts. That's sneaky good.

As has been noted by just about everyone, Elliott is the first Eagle to win a monthly award since Carson Wentz won NFC Player of the Month in October 2017. Good times.