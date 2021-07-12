Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Vigneault’s Departure Should Only Be a Starting Point for Flyers

Jason Kelce is Birds’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

12/07/2021

Kelce MOYPhoto: Philadelphia Eagles/@Eagles


By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles have  center Jason Kelce as their nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Previous Eagles nominees include Troy Vincent, Malcom Jenkins, Chris Long, and Rodney McLeod.  Vincent (2002) and Long (2017) are the only two Eagles to take home the award. 

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be presented as part of the NFL Honors program which airs February 10 on NFL Network.

 

