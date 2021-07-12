Jason Kelce is Birds’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee
12/07/2021
Photo: Philadelphia Eagles/@Eagles
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The Philadelphia Eagles have center Jason Kelce as their nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Previous Eagles nominees include Troy Vincent, Malcom Jenkins, Chris Long, and Rodney McLeod. Vincent (2002) and Long (2017) are the only two Eagles to take home the award.
#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/FSmjJuj2x8— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 7, 2021
#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/YQwJpgQ2lY— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 7, 2021
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be presented as part of the NFL Honors program which airs February 10 on NFL Network.
Comments
