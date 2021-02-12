Jordan Stout Becomes Sixth Nittany Lion Selected to the Senior Bowl

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Penn State will be sending six players, or more, to the prestigious Senior Bowl on February 5 in Mobile, AL.

Nittany Lions’ place kicker/punter Jordan Stout, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, accepted an invite to play in the game on Thursday.

Stout will join wide receiver Jahan Dotson, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa, and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in the all-star classic.

Players will spend the week leading up the game practicing and speaking with NFL representatives. The Senior Bowl is considered the first step in the NFL Draft process.