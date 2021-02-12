Jordan Stout Becomes Sixth Nittany Lion Selected to the Senior Bowl

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
12/02/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Penn State will be sending six players, or more, to the prestigious Senior Bowl on February 5 in Mobile, AL. 

Nittany Lions’ place kicker/punter Jordan Stout, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, accepted an invite to play in the game on Thursday. 

Stout will join wide receiver Jahan Dotson, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa, and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in the all-star classic.

Players will spend the week leading up the game practicing and speaking with NFL representatives.  The Senior Bowl is considered the first step in the NFL Draft process. 

