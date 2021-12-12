JVR Scores 2, Flyers Get Back-to-Back Wins

A pair of goals by James van Riemsdyk paced the Flyers offense, as they claimed back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 27 and 28, defeating the Arizona Coyotes , 5-3, on Saturday night.

One night after snapping a 10-game winless streak, the Flyers had a chance to do something they hadn't done in almost six weeks.

The Flyers got right on the board, as van Riemsdyk scored his first of the night 1:14 into the game with a quick shot from the right circle after stealing the puck. Just 39 seconds later, the Coyotes got the goal back. A scramble in front allowed Jay Beagle to have an easy tap-in from the slot, making it a 1-1 game just 1:53 into the game.

The two teams carried the 1-1 score through the end of the first period. The Flyers had a 14-11 lead in shots.

The Flyers got the first goal of the second period as well. At 5:26, Scott Laughton followed up a chance for Travis Konecny and scored his sixth goal of the season to make it a 2-1 game.

Arizona again responded, tying the game at 10:38. A distance shot by Nick Schmaltz sailed through and beat Martin Jones. Just 43 seconds later, a miscue by Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka allowed Patrick Brown to have a wide open net and score, making it 3-2.

The Flyers got a power play moments later and cashed in, as Konecny's shot was tipped by van Riemsdyk to make it a 4-2 game just 1:13 later.

Through two periods, the Flyers took the two-goal lead to the locker room and had a 26-24 lead in shots.

At 7:50 of the third period, the Flyers padded the lead further. A nice loft pass by Morgan Frost went to Cam Atkinson and started a two-on-one. Atkinson set up Claude Giroux for the goal, making it 5-2.

Just under four minutes later, Arizona got a goal back as Lawson Crouse fired a shot from the left circle.

The Flyers held on the rest of the way. Jones finished with 29 saves on 32 shots. Vejmelka made 29 saves on 34 shots.

In addition to van Riemsdyk's two-goal night, Konecny finished with a pair of assists. For Arizona, Schmaltz had a goal and an assist and Cam Dineen had two assists.

The Flyers return home for their next game, facing the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 3 1 5 Coyotes 1 1 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (4) (Unassisted) 1:14

ARI Jay Beagle (1) (Antoine Roussel, Loui Eriksson) 1:53

2nd Period

PHI Scott Laughton (6) (Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier) 5:26

ARI Nick Schmaltz (1) (Cam Dineen, Barrett Hayton) 10:38

PHI Patrick Brown (1) (Unassisted) 11:21

PHI van Riemsdyk (5) PP (Konecny, Keith Yandle) 12:34

3rd Period

PHI Claude Giroux (10) (Cam Atkinson, Morgan Frost) 7:50

ARI Lawson Crouse (6) (Schmaltz, Dineen) 11:35

Game Statistics