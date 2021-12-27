Miles Sanders Breaks Hand in Eagles Win

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Eagles running back Miles Sanders suffered a fracture in his hand during the Birds’ 34-10 win over the Giants . Sanders will have a MRI to determine if he will need to miss time or if he can play with the injury. Sanders is arguably having his most complete season despite not seeing the end zone and missing three games due to injury. He is averaging 5.5-yards per touch and was on pace to set his career high in rushing yards before suffering the injury.

The Eagles will once again have to lean on the Jordan Howard-Boston Scott combo if Howard is unable to go. The Eagles, who control their own destiny in the hunt for the playoffs, have two games remaining, at Washington and home against Dallas.

This story is developing, stay tuned for updates...