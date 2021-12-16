NFL Changes COVID-19 Policies Amid Omicron Surge

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to change the league’s COVID-19 policies amid a spike in cases and the rise of the omicron variant.

Below are highlights of the changes:

All players and staff must wear masks when indoors at the club facility regardless of vaccination status

All meetings must be held outdoors or in a practice bubble with social distancing

No more than 15 players may work out in a single weight room at one time

Players will no longer be permitted to eat together

Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 staff and players will be prohibited from public appearances or team - or player-organized charity events and gathering in groups of more than three outside the facility

The complete memo can be found here.

The protocols are similar to those instituted in 2020. A notable change is how the league will handle the quarantine status of vaccinated players and staffers.