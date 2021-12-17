NFL Players React to COVID-19 Game Changes
12/17/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The NFL's decision to move three games due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including the Eagles-Washington matchup, has been met with anger and bewilderment by many players.
Being the age of social media, players took to varius social media platforms to voice their displeasure to the league and NFLPA:
The @NFL is giving the #Eagles the short end of the stick. It’s not fair to the players or the organization. pic.twitter.com/IPxvcmQMTc— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 17, 2021
The PA weak af!!!— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021
So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021
Real bullshit!!!! They said before season they would not reschedule!!!— Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021
I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA— KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021
If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow
On behalf of the boys in Vegas we are ready to play. (I also don’t speak for everyone so let’s just say “on behalf of myself”) https://t.co/lGOjMyKKyT— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 17, 2021
Raiders’ owner Mark Davis told @PGutierrezESPN that moving the game back two days is a “competitive disadvantage to the Raiders.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
PREAACCHHHHH https://t.co/s2fMwd7c2B— fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) December 17, 2021
LOL— Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021
