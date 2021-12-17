Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
NFL Doesn't Follow Own Rules, Screws Eagles Into Short Week at Last Minute

NFL Players React to COVID-19 Game Changes

12/17/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The NFL's decision to move three games due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including the Eagles-Washington matchup, has been met with anger and bewilderment by many players.  

Being the age of social media, players took to varius social media platforms to voice their displeasure to the league and NFLPA:

 

