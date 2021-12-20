NHL to Suspend Operations on Wednesday, Moving Up Holiday Break

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Since last Monday, the NHL has been dealing with a massive wave of COVID cases and the effects it has on both rosters and schedules.

As of Monday night, 118 players were actively in COVID protocol. Five NHL head coaches were also in COVID protocol, as well as numerous staff members for various organizations. There are also a number of on-ice officials that have been placed in COVID protocol over the last several days.

The Flyers have three of those cases among players. Morgan Frost entered protocol last Tuesday, Max Willman entered on Saturday, and Kevin Hayes joined the protocol list on Monday. The team also has a couple of staff members in protocol, according to Chuck Fletcher.



The decision has been made to suspend the NHL season and advance the holiday break by two days. A game on Monday night between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild took place, and the Tuesday games – Flyers vs. Capitals and Vegas vs. Tampa Bay – will also take place pending test results.